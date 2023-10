Man dies after rollover crash near Oriska, N.D.

Oriska, N.D. (KVRR) – Early Saturday morning, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-94 near Oriska. A 50-year-old man died after he was ejected from the truck. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The report says he lost control on the ice-covered roadway. A 42-year-old woman was also ejected from the truck and has serious injuries. She was flown to Fargo via air med.