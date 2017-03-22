Leading Women Share Stories of Inspiration and Success

FARGO, N.D. — Women leaders in business, communication and the military shared their stories of success and life. The fifth annual Leading Ladies Luncheon was held at the Fargo Holiday Inn.

They gathered to celebration Women’s History Month.

Panelists included the former executive director of the Fargo Theatre, an executive with Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota and an Army National Guard warrant officer.

“We want to highlight these women…share their achievements, share their story.

They come from different sectors, so we’ll have somebody from the business sector, the community sector, the military sector, so you’ll have somebody to relate to on all of them,” said Deidre Hillman, Program Director of the North Dakota Women’s Business Center.

More than 150 people attended the luncheon.

