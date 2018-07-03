Rep. Kevin Cramer Opens Up About Trump Visit, Upcoming Election

Cramer anticipates that Trump will make another appearance in North Dakota at a larger venue than Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. — Ahead of November’s election with Senator Heidi Heitkamp for a seat in the U.S. Senate, Congressman Kevin Cramer says this race could demonstrate how civil politics really are in North Dakota.

Fresh off President Trump’s visit to Fargo last week, Cramer says even though the political climate in the state might be rough and tumble at times, he says all of the state’s leaders get along.

Even with the Senate election on the horizon, Cramer says that the Peace Garden State can set an example for other states on how calm and affable the lead–up to November could be.

“We don’t dehumanize one another because we know each other too well, we’re friends, and so I think as much as anything, this is an opportunity while North Dakota is in this very bright spotlight, to illustrate and demonstrate to the nation what civil politics actually looks like,” said Cramer.

Cramer was in Fargo as a featured speaker for an event at the Great Plains Food Bank. The Food Bank received a donation of 40,000 pounds of protein from Hornbacher’s and Smithfield Foods.

The Congressman also anticipates that President Donald Trump will be coming back to North Dakota at some point in the next few months.

The Congressman says that it was an honor to be a part of last week’s rally at Scheels Arena since he says it was a good chance for him to get to know the President better.

In talking with the President, Cramer says that the President was troubled by the fact that thousands of his supporters could not get a seat to see him talk in person.

“Riding in the car with him and in Air Force One with him, he often commented on that ‘I wish we could get more of these people in’ so I wouldn’t be surprised if someday he came back and we picked a larger arena and get more people through the doors,” said Cramer.

Cramer says the venue or the date of the potential visit has yet to be determined.