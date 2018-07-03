Red Lake Falls Woman Charged in the Death of 2-Month-Old Girl

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. – A Red Lake Falls woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 2-month-old.

A criminal complaint says 30-year-old Sarah Kortan unintentionally killed the girl on June 20th by assaulting her.

The Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the child’s eyes were detached and she suffered multiple skull fractures and a retinal hemorrhage.

An autopsy performed by the University of North Dakota shows the injuries are consistent with trauma and not an accidental fall.

Kortan is expected to make her first court appearance later this week.