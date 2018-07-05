RedHawks Open Series against Winnipeg with 9-4 win

Leo Pina drove in five runs in the victory

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks looked like they were in trouble at the start of Thursday’s series opener against Winnipeg.

They gave up four runs in the first inning, but Trey McNutt settled down after that. He is the winning pitcher as the RedHawks take game one 9-4.

McNutt went six innings, fanning six Goldeye batters in the process.

Leo Pina provided much of the Fargo-Moorhead offense with three hits, including a bases-loaded triple in the sixth.

The four-game set continues on Friday with first pitch at 7:02.