DGF Splits Doubleheader With Parkers Prairie

DGF improves to 13-6 on the season

DILWORTH, Minn. — Post 397 found themselves on both ends of a double header with Parkers Prairie on Friday night. DGF fell 15-1 in game one to Post 219 in five innings.

The Rebels responded well after the drubbing defeating Parkers Prairie 14-7 in game number two. Braydan Johnson had three hits and three RBI at the plate and got the win on the hill in game two.