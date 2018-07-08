One Man Dead and Two Officers on Administrative Leave After Shooting in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — One man is dead and two officers are on administrative leave after a shooting in Grand Forks.

“At 3:17 am on July 8th, 2018 grand forks police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of south 22nd street in response to a report of a suicidal subject armed with a fire arm,” said Chief Mark Nelson with the Grand Forks Police Department.

There aren’t many details that police are releasing to piece together the puzzle of the Sunday morning shooting.

“I can assure you that although we’d like to have a positive outcome to every event that happens, that shows realistically that that’s not always possible,” Nelson said.

We do know that when police showed up on scene, two people were near the intersection of 22nd Street and 24th Avenue.

“One of these individuals was armed with a fireman and the other individual was in close proximity,” Nelson said.

When one of the people refused to do what police asked, two officers fired their weapons.

“Although officers immediately rendered aid to the subject and summoned Altru paramedics the subject involved did not survive,” Nelson said.

Chief Nelson says it is in everyone’s best interest to comply with the authorities.

“When an officer asks you to do something voluntary compliance is the best way to ensure that officers safety and your own safety, we don’t take this lightly,” Nelson said.

Police aren’t saying much about a specific location but we do know it was near this intersection and as you can see that is right across the street from Brindgewatt Park.

Holding back information is not to harm the public.

They want to remind everyone there is no current danger.

“I would urge people to be patient this is certainly at the front of all of our minds. We have to make sure this is investigated properly and we certainly don’t want any information that could potentially be released to jeopardize the investigation,” said Lt. William Macki with the Grand Forks Police Department.

As the BCI has taken over the investigation from Grand Forks police, they are also asking the public to keep those affected in mind.

“Several people’s lives were adversely affected this evening to include the subject that is now deceased as well as the officers and their families so I would ask the general public to reserve judgement and until the facts come out and to keep those families, all families and the involved persons in your thoughts and prayers,” Nelson said.

Grand Forks Police say names of both of the officers and the deceased will be released within the next few days.

They are waiting until family is notified.