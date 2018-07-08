RedHawks Win Streak Extends to Four as They Sweep Winnipeg

Will Solomon picked up his fifth win on the season.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — After going down by a run in the second inning to Winnipeg, the RedHawks stormed back with eight runs to defeat the Goldeyes 8-2 and secure a four-game sweep against their division rivals from the North for the first time in six years.

Will Solomon threw seven innings of one-run ball to earn his fifth win of the season in the last game of a six-game home stand. The lefty is now 5-4 with a 3.77 ERA in ten starts this year.

Josh Mazzola hit a solo shot off Solomon in the second inning to put Winnipeg on the board first for the fourth consecutive game, but Fargo-Moorhead answered right back with a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Keury De La Cruz.

Then, the RedHawks poured on four runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth to take a 7-1 lead that took the air out of the game. Three of those runs in the fourth inning came home thanks to a monster round-tripper by Chris Jacobs — his first with the organization.

An RBI single by Brennan Metzger and error by the shortstop in the fifth inning allowed the RedHawks to extend their lead to six runs after five innings. F-M tacked on another run in the seventh to make the lead seven runs.

Anthony Pacillo held the Goldeyes off the board for an inning in the eighth before he was replaced by newcomer Geoff Broussard, who came on to pitch in the ninth frame. Broussard gave up a run on an RBI single from Jordan Ebert, but finished strong and closed the game with a strikeout of Gavin Stupienski to secure the victory.

The four-game sweep is the first for the RedHawks since four straight defeats of the Kansas City T-Bones in June of 2016 (6/24/16-6/27/16) and the first against the Goldeyes since F-M took four straight at Shaw Park in July of 2012 (7/21-7/24). The only other four-game sweep between the two teams took place in June of 2014 (6/27-6/30), when Winnipeg took four straight at home against the RedHawks.

The RedHawks will have to wait and see what implications their win has on the North Division standings with St. Paul’s game against Lincoln not starting until 5:05 PM, but for now the RedHawks sit tied for first with the St. Paul Saints. Both teams have identical records of 25-22 before the Saints play tonight.

The RedHawks go on the road for a three-game series with the Wichita Wingnuts starting tomorrow night at 7:05 PM and will continue on to Sioux Falls before coming back to Newman Outdoor Field for a series with the Gary SouthShore RailCats beginning July 17.