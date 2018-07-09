Fargo Park District Works with Food Vendors, Raises Money for United Way of Cass-Clay

FARGO, N.D.– This Fargo food truck isn’t just serving food for the fun of it, they are serving it for a purpose.

The Fargo Park District is working with local food vendors to raise enough money for local programs of United Way of Cass–Clay.

The Twisted Spork served pizza, wings, and burgers for United Way of Cass–Clay at the Depot Fargo Park District Building.

All of the food was donated by The Twisted Spork.

Food Truck for a Purpose is a summer–long series in partnership with different vendors.

“Fargo Parks reached out to us and wanted to know if we wanted to be a part of it,” The Twisted Spork co-owner Chad Pfau said. “It was just kind of a no–brainer, we’re going to be a part of it, and we want to give back to the community. They support us in what we do in any events around here so what better way to give back.”

Fargo Park District’s next Food Truck for a Purpose will be with Texas Q food truck on August 14th.