Legion Roundup: DGF Walks Off at Newman Outdoor Field

Post 2, Moorhead pick up a pair of wins.

FARGO, N.D. — Designated hitter Tyler Heagley knocked in the game-winning run as DGF walked-off on Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field 4-3 over Ada. Post 397 took a three-run lead into the top of the seventh before surrendering three runs to Post 26 to continue the game.

DGF starting pitcher Nathan Leitner struck out nine Ada batters and gave up zero runs in the first time he and his teammates ever played at Newman Outdoor Field.

“It was fun to finally get out here,” Leitner said postgame. “I mean you always watch RedHawks games and I thought ‘I’d like to play out here one time.’ It was cool seeing it on the schedule this year that we got to play here. It lived up to the hype. I stuck with the fastball. The curve ball wasn’t all too well tonight like it usually does but I stuck with the fastball and decided to paint corners and it worked out for me.”

In other legion games, the Moorhead Blues picked up a pair of wins in a double header at Matson Field. The Blues defeated Detroit Lakes 17-2 in game one and 7-4 in game two. In South Dakota, Post 2 downed Watertown 9-6 and took care of business with Pierre 7-4.