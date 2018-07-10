Dozens Injured After Storm Moves Through Watford City

The sheriff's office says just after midnight, the storm moved through Watford City, hitting the Prairie View RV Park the hardest.

1/1

Watford City, N.D. (KEYZ/KFGO) – Dozens are injured and displaced after a violent storm in McKenzie County, North Dakota early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says just after midnight, the storm moved through Watford City, hitting the Prairie View RV Park the hardest.

Responding first responder units pulled as many as 20 injured people from within overturned RVs.

At least 28 people received treatment at the McKenzie County Hospital with at least three flown to other facilities.

Displaced residents are being cared for at the Watford City Civic Center.

The sheriff’s office says additional assets and help was requested and received from 17 additional agencies.

“We got a lot of people to help out and we really everything that they’re doing,” said Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger.

The city is asking for able bodied volunteers, especially those with earth moving equipment.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Adam Jones says the storm moving through nearby Williston dropped an inch and a half of rain and quarter to tennis ball sized hail.

“It was an incredibly impressive storm,” Jones said. “It is what we call a classic, super call thunderstorm.”

Residents in Plentywood, Montana, about 100 miles to the northwest, reported a twister touching down, damaging a home, pulling up trees, a warehouse and radio tower.