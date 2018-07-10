Dozens Injured After Storm Moves Through Watford City

The sheriff's office says just after midnight, the storm moved through Watford City, hitting the Prairie View RV Park the hardest.
Joe Radske,

Watford City, N.D. (KEYZ/KFGO) – Dozens are injured and displaced after a violent storm in McKenzie County, North Dakota early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says just after midnight, the storm moved through Watford City, hitting the Prairie View RV Park the hardest.

Responding first responder units pulled as many as 20 injured people from within overturned RVs.

At least 28 people received treatment at the McKenzie County Hospital with at least three flown to other facilities.

Displaced residents are being cared for at the Watford City Civic Center.

The sheriff’s office says additional assets and help was requested and received from 17 additional agencies.

“We got a lot of people to help out and we really everything that they’re doing,” said Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger.

The city is asking for able bodied volunteers, especially those with earth moving equipment.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Adam Jones says the storm moving through nearby Williston dropped an inch and a half of rain and quarter to tennis ball sized hail.

“It was an incredibly impressive storm,” Jones said. “It is what we call a classic, super call thunderstorm.”

Residents in Plentywood, Montana, about 100 miles to the northwest, reported a twister touching down, damaging a home, pulling up trees, a warehouse and radio tower.

5

Related Post

ND oil patch hiring is on the rise
Williston Suicide May be Linked to Homicide of Wom...
Prep Football: Shanley Advances to 7th Dakota Bowl...
Class B State Volleyball Roundup: Thompson, LaMour...

You Might Like

Suspect In Grand Forks Standoff Dies In Jail

Grand Forks, N.D. (KNOX/KFGO) - A 36-year old man who was the subject of a police standoff in Grand Forks on Monday afternoon has died. Jail and law enforcement officials confirm the death of Samuel Nelson. Jail administrator Bret Burkholder…

All 12 Boys and Soccer Coach Rescued From Thai Cave

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) _ All 12 boys and their soccer coach have been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, the Thai navy SEALs said Tuesday, ending an 18-day ordeal that riveted people around the world. The SEALs…