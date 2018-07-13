RedHawks Run Away with Series Opener against Sioux Falls

Fargo-Moorhead won 11-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Every starter for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks reached base in their season opener against Sioux Falls.

They compiled 11 runs on 12 hits to beat the Canaries 11-3.

Charlie Valerio got the offense going in the first inning with a two-run home run, his 10th of the season.

Leo Pina extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run scored.

D.J. Brown picked up the win with 5.2 innings of work. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out four.

Game two of the series in South Dakota is Saturday at 6:05 p.m.