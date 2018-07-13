RedHawks Run Away with Series Opener against Sioux Falls

Fargo-Moorhead won 11-3
Keith Albertson,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Every starter for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks reached base in their season opener against Sioux Falls.

They compiled 11 runs on 12 hits to beat the Canaries 11-3.

Charlie Valerio got the offense going in the first inning with a two-run home run, his 10th of the season.

Leo Pina extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run scored.

D.J. Brown picked up the win with 5.2 innings of work. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out four.

Game two of the series in South Dakota is Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Related Post

Police: Parents of Abandoned Sioux Falls Baby Admi...
Late-Inning Struggles Cost RedHawks against Gary
KVRR Sports Extra Coach of the Week: Doug Simunic
Force Score Late, Beat Sioux Falls

You Might Like

Horse Shows at the Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- If you want to see horses this weekend, head over to the Red River Valley Fair. The Alpha Equus English Riders Club is having horse shows, and some of the riders…

Essentia NICU Nurse Gets Surprise Celebration

FARGO, N.D. -- Vicki Holtan, who's been a NICU nurse for 40 years, got quite the surprise from her family and co-workers. "We said we're going to a Redhawks game, we're at the lake... We…