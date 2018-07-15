RedHawks Handed 9-3 Loss in Sioux Falls

Keith Albertson,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Late-inning struggles from the pitching staff prevented a potential comeback from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Sioux Falls.

The Canaries plated a total of seven runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Brandon Barker picks up the loss after giving up four runs, three of them earned.

Benji Waite allowed four runs in relief.

Leo Pina got the RedHawks on the board in the eighth inning with a solo home run. He also walked in the contest.

Pina has now reached base at least twice in 10 of his last 11 games.

The four-game series wraps up on Monday at 7:05.

