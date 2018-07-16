After 16 years of planning, Moorhead breaks ground on 20th/21st Street Underpass

Officials put shovels in the ground to kick off the Main Avenue and 20th/21st Street South Underpass project

MOORHEAD, MN– The city of Moorhead is breaking ground for the largest transportation project in its history.

The mayor and other officials finally put shovels in the ground to kick off the Main Avenue and 20th/21st Street South Underpass project.

It has been in the works since 2002.

The total cost of the project is $72 million, with $48 million coming from state funding.

Construction will run Monday through Friday from seven in the morning to seven at night.

The project will improve emergency responses, traffic, and safety.

“Today is the culmination of that, I think people are excited about it,” Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams said. “The community helped with it, I want to say a couple years back we all sent thousands and thousands of letters to legislators. It means safety. It means a way not to wait for the trains. It means economic development in our downtown. It’s really important.”

The entire project is expected to take three years of construction to complete.