Carson Wentz Gets Married

Wentz announced the ceremony on his Twitter account.

FARGO, ND — Carson Wentz is married.

The former NDSU quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles QB announced the ceremony on his Twitter account.

Wentz posted: Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife.

#WentzUponATime