Diversion Would Increase River Stage to 37 Feet Under New Plan

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo’s City Commission gets an update from the city’s engineering team about a new diversion plan.

The presentation was not up for consideration. Engineers wanted the commission to be aware of the project they have been working on.

They say the city may need to purchase additional land for it and most likely buy out more homes.

“The main design change that we will be discussing today is the increase of flows on 100 year up to a river stage of 37 feet being allowed through town. Previously it was 35 feet,” City of Fargo Division Engineer Nathan Boerboom said.

Boerboom says he will wait to gets approval by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources before asking the commission for funding.