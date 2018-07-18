Alcohol Rules For Fargo Downtown Street Fair

The Downtown Community Partnership received the only license which allows approved vendors to sell alcohol in designated public consumption area's during the annual event that draws thousands of people downtown.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo’s new liquor law, approved last month, gets its first “test” at the Downtown Street Fair that runs Thursday through Saturday.

Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker says the law has strict guidelines. Vendors will provide wrist bands and specific cups the alcohol will be in and you must drink in a designated area.. Customers caught not complying can be cited and must appear in court and face a fine up to $100.

Aaron Templin of Front Street Taproom in Fargo is one of 5 vendors selling alcohol on the downtown streets and says the new law will be good for business. He says last year during the Street Fair it was the slowest weekend his establishment ever had. He’s pleased the DCP has taken the initiative to focus on businesses downtown.

The new law has a sunset clause, meaning it will expire at the end of the year.