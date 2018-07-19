Police Informing Those at Eventide Sheyenne Crossings About All Things Crime and Community

They spent their afternoon with a coffee in hand, giving elders some insight into their jobs, their responsibilities and some of the things they see out in the community

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Police in West Fargo are taking a break from their busy day to answer questions and be a guide to people at Sheyenne Crossings.

Some of the bigger ticket items they focused on were the biking community and new tobacco use.

The staff at Sheyenne Crossings say conversations like these help their residents stay more in tuned with technology and society.

“There are things that are going on that they definitely want to be aware of but they also have a lot of insight about how it used to be to share that as well and things we may not even realize and I think you are right with the technology they are very curious to know,” said Serena Jiskra, with Eventide Sheyenne Crossings.

These events happen often giving people a chance to get their questions answered and stay up to date with the community.