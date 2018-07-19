Post 2 Gets Extra Day Off With The Rain

Post 2 is 35-6 heading into Friday's makeup games against post 400

FARGO, N.D. —Post 2 baseball had planned on taking the field for a doubleheader against Post 400, but the weather threw a wrench in Thursday’s plans.The rain is, however, giving the legion squad a much needed day of rest. Fargo has played 11 games in the last five days, including five contests during the Gopher Classic last weekend. Because of their jam-packed schedule and certain pitching restrictions across the league, Post 2 has had to roll out different lineups to keep up with the demand.

“Just a lot of mixing guys in and out, and pitchers that usually don’t pitch are on the bump and it actually has turned out better than we’ve expected,” Post 2 second baseman Ben Bryant said.

Jonas Sanders is one of Post 2’s players who’s had to spend a few games on the mound rather than his typical position in the outfield.

“Yup, I pitched in the Gopher Classic and in Dickinson,” Sanders said.

But no matter who is on the lineup card, Sanders says the entire squad never doubts they’ll get the job done.

“I’m certain our entire team is confident in our pitching staff,” Sanders explained. “We’re really deep, probably as deep as anyone in the state, possibly the region. With that deep of pitching staff we’ve gotten the record like what we have right now.”

