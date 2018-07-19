Zoo Brew Cancelled Due To Weather

Executive Director Sally Jacobson said while the Zoo is open rain or shine, Zoo Brew contains a number of moving parts that heavy rain will make difficult.

FARGO, ND — The Red River Valley Zoo has cancelled tonight’s ZOO Brew due to the weather.

If you purchased tickets for this event you will receive follow up instructions from the Zoo on receiving a refund or transferring your registration to the new date.

That date will be this fall and will be announced at a later date.