Anderson Is Perfect in Post 2 Regular Season Finale

Post 2 downs Post 400 10-0.

FARGO, N.D. — Blake Anderson recorded a perfect game as Post 2 downed Post 400 10-0 in the final game of the regular season for legion baseball. Anderson struck out nine in the contest.

Colton Frey had a homer and three RBI in the win for Post 2. Brandt Kolpack also had a pair of RBI.