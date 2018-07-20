Gonzalez Homer Lifts RedHawks Over Goldeyes

Will Solomon threw six strong innings in the win.

FARGO, N.D. — Maikol Gonzalez three-run home run in the fourth inning was the difference as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks downed the Winnipeg Goldeyes 3-1 on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Will Solomon got the win pitching six-plus innings surrendering just four hits.

Keury De La Cruz also doubled for the Hawks in the win. The RedHawks will battle the Goldeyes again on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.