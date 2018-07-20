Jeremiah Program Receives Grant from Microsoft TechSpark

The grant will give single mothers the resources they need to succeed in the classroom

FARGO, N.D. — The Jeremiah Program received a $10,000 check from Microsoft, which will help pay for resources mothers can use in the classroom.

The Jeremiah Program helps lift single mothers out of poverty.

“You pretty much can’t go to college successfully today without having a computer and access to software to support you in your classes, so they have provided this partnership to create this funding opportunity so our moms have access to cutting–edge technology so they succeed in school, because without that, it’s pretty tough,” Diane Solinger, executive director of the Jeremiah Program, said.

Rasmussen College hosted a barbeque to celebrate the collaboration.

The grant helps with the new Technology Empowerment Initiative Fund, which will provide laptops and Microsoft software like Word and Excel to those in Jeremiah Program.

“So many classes these days are online. Rasmussen is a great example. Many of our programs are completely online. Even if there’s a residential class sometimes there’s an online component,” Maggie Aslakson, campus director at Rasmussen, said.

There’s even an app letting mothers check how their kids are doing in childcare.

One woman, who has a sister and nephew in the program, says this grant came at the perfect time because her sister will be able to benefit right away.

“She has not received the resources yet but as of about two weeks ago her computer was on the fritz, luckily she’s only in one class right now, so she’s going to try to power through, but we have those resources readily available so our moms don’t have to stress out about that anymore,” Whitney Wright said.

“For a mom to have access to a laptop that works, even writing a paper, it’s just necessary to be successful. So we’re so excited to make this happen,” Aslakson said.

The event is also part of Rasmussen’s 10th annual Community Service Day, where college employees give back to their community.