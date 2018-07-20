ND State AG Wants Feds To Pay For DAPL Protest Costs

Stenehjem says the federal government was negligent for allowing the protest to take place on land that's managed by the Corps of Engineers.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has filed a multi-million dollar claim against the Army Corps of Engineers to recover the costs associated with the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline Protest.

“I think that it is the federal government who is responsible for all of this happening” Stenehjem said.

“The Corps of Engineers has regulations that prohibit permanent or temporary residents, the construction of structures and the degradation of the environment. It’s their responsibility to enforce it. They didn’t.”

Stenehjem says the money is needed to pay back loans that the bank of North Dakota provided to cover law enforcement, environmental and other costs connected to the protest.

He says he’ll file a federal lawsuit against the Corps of Engineers if the state’s claim can’t be resolved out of court.