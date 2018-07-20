United Blood Services’ Annual Blood Drive Wraps Up

They saw 387 donors throughout the week

FARGO, N.D. — Many lives will be saved thanks to people who donated blood at this week’s Save Our Summer event.

387 people gave blood at United Blood Services’ annual drive at West Acres Mall.

Organizers say the need for blood is greater in the summer because of different cases involving accidents and travel.

They also say a common misconception is you can be too old to donate—there’s actually no upper age limit.

“With our needs here locally, United Blood Services is the sole provider of blood to patients in almost 70 hospitals, so to meet those needs, 250 blood donors are needed each day. We’re really hoping our community rallies across the board, across Fargo and even our outlying communities, to step up at this great time of need,” Katie Bartelson, donor recruitment representative for United Blood Services, said.

If you missed the blood drive this week, you can always donate at the United Blood Services location on University Drive.