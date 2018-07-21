Jacobs Grand Slam Helps RedHawks to Victory

RedHawks have won five straight over Winnipeg

FARGO, N.D. — Chris Jacobs’ grand slam in the third inning powered the RedHawks to a 5-3 win over Winnipeg in front of 3,801 fans on Saturday night on Newman Outdoor Field. Fargo-Moorhead clinches its second straight series win over Winnipeg and now leads the season series with the Goldeyes six games to none.

Brandon Barker wowed the crowd with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings on the mound tonight to earn his first win of the season. The only runs Barker gave up in the game came on a three-run home run from Grant Heyman in the second inning. The right hander is now 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in four starts for Fargo-Moorhead.

Jacobs’ bases-loaded homerun was the obvious highlight for the RedHawks, but Leo Pina was the most consistent hitter for Fargo-Moorhead tonight. Pina finished four for four with four singles and a run scored in the win. The third baseman ranks second on the team, behind only Jacobs, with a .348 batting average in 58 games this season.

Anthony Pacillo and Travis Ballew combined to keep the Goldeyes off the scoreboard in the sixth and seventh innings after Barker exited the game and Geoff Broussard recovered after giving up a double in the top of the ninth to shut out the Goldeyes and earn his third save of the year.

The win is the sixth straight for Fargo-Moorhead against Winnipeg to start the 2018 season. The RedHawks have trailed in all six games against their North Division rivals from Canada.

The RedHawks will play the Goldeyes seven more times this season, including tomorrow afternoon in the series finale. Trey McNutt will start for the Hawks, while Mitchell Lambson starts for Winnipeg in the Sunday afternoon matinee scheduled for 1:00 PM.