RedHawks Crushed by Winnipeg in Series Finale

The RedHawks are 6-1 vs the Goldeyes this season.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — After six-straight victories against Winnipeg, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks succumbed to an offensive onslaught Sunday afternoon in a 10-2 loss to the Goldeyes. The loss brings the season series between the clubs to 6-1 in favor of the RedHawks.

The RedHawks got off to a tough start as starter Trey McNutt gave up two runs in the first two innings, McNutt lasted only four innings tonight, surrendering four runs on five hits while striking out two and walking four. The right-hander didn’t have his typical command and Winnipeg jumped all over him.

The Goldeyes offensive onslaught didn’t stop when McNutt left the game either. Winnipeg tallied six combined runs against Benji Waite and Reese Gregory to stretch out their lead. The Goldeyes crushed 15 hits to snap a four-game losing streak.

The two lone RedHawks runs came in the sixth inning. Brennan Metzger’s RBI double scored Quinn Irey from first before Metzger came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Tim Colwell.

All the remaining RedHawks chances in the final three innings fizzled out as Lambson shut the door on the Fargo-Moorhead batters. Tim Colwell was the only RedHawk to finish the game with multiple hits.

The RedHawks will play Winnipeg six more times this season. All six games will be played at Shaw Park.

Fargo-Moorhead falls to 32-27 on the year and will travel to Chicago for a three-game series against the Dogs starting tomorrow night. The RedHawks are 0-3 against Chicago this year. First pitch for tomorrow night’s game is scheduled for 7:05 PM.