New Details Released On Abduction and Arrest In Otter Tail County

According to the Sheriff at around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Anthony Randklev was armed as he entered an unlocked door into the home of Amber Simonson.

FERGUS FALLS, MN — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office released new details on the kidnapping of a Fergus Falls woman.

According to the Sheriff at around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Anthony Randklev was armed as he entered an unlocked door into the home of Amber Simonson.

Randklev forced Simonson into his vehicle.

Simonson’s four children were home at the time and called Simonson’s husband who then called 911.

Randklev’s vehicle was spotted by a Pelican Rapids Fire Department member off of County Highway #24 east of Erhard.

A Pelican Rapids Police officer and Otter Tail County Deputies attempted a traffic stop.

Randklev initiated a high speed pursuit through the City of Pelican Rapids and southbound on State Highway #59.

Deflation devices were successfully deployed sending Randklev into a field where his truck became stuck.

Shots were fired at the end of the pursuit and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Randklev was taken into custody.

He’s being held at the Otter Tail County Jail.

His initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Simonson was not injured during the pursuit.

She was taken to Sanford Fargo Hospital where she was reunited with her family and received medical attention.

The investigation is active.