Navy Divers Visit Longfellow Elementary to Teach Students About the Opportunities of Serving

Kids got to watch a remote-control robot and try on diving masks

FARGO, N.D. — Navy Week continues in the metro as kids got to play with some gear used by Navy divers.

Kids got to try on diving masks and had a front–row seat to see a remote–controlled robot rolling around the Longfellow Elementary gym.

The kids, who are part of the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley Youth Commission program at Longfellow, also got to talk with members of the Navy.

One of the officers says it’s important to educate the next generation about the benefits of serving in the Navy.

“Being here in Fargo, there’s not really a Navy presence out here, so it’s nice to get them out here, let them know that the Navy is around, and what we do and give them kind of an insight on some of the jobs and opportunities that are out there,” said Petty Officer Second Class Joseph Sarge.

Navy Week continues Friday as the Navy Band performs at both the Fargo VA and Fargo Air Museum.