Speaking From Their Hearts: Fargo Civic Center Welcomes TEDxFargo

The speakers have 12 minutes to convey a topic of their interest to an audience of strangers

FARGO, N.D.– The Fargo Civic Center hosted an event for those with an open mind.

200 volunteers spent Thursday prepping for TEDxFargo, an event where thought provoking speakers take center stage.

“A lot of work went into this,” Michelle Lucas TEDxFargo Speaker said. “More than I think any talk I’ve given in my entire life.”

The event had 23 local, national, and global speakers. Their mission was to convey a topic of their interest to an audience of strangers, and they only had 12 minutes to do it.

“This is a much more prepared thing and there’s a clock telling you, hey hold on, speed up, keep going, so I am nervous for perhaps the first time,” Lucas said. “It’s actually been empowering talking to my students because I’m like hey you get nervous? That’s okay I’m nervous too.”

Over 2,300 people attended the TEDxFargo event, which makes it one of the largest TEDx events.

“I’m already surprised by the amount of people here,” TEDxFargo attendee Sarah Peltier. “I didn’t grow up in Fargo so anytime there is a big event and there are a lot of people here, I am just pleasantly surprised by how many people in Fargo care about this stuff.”

Both volunteers and attendees came to the event for many different reasons.

“It’s just dynamic,” TEDxFargo event volunteer Roger Larson said. “It’s really hard to put your finger on one thing.”

Event organizers prepped the civic center with TEDx design and an illuminated stage for the speakers.

“It’s Fargo, and Fargo is the coolest,” TEDxFargo speaker Jerry White said. “So when you’re in front of the cool kids and you have to perform, that brings up anxiety, you’re like I want to make a good impression.”

This is Fargo’s ninth TEDx event, but don’t worry, it will be back again next year.

The event was an all–day affair and attendees were asked to bring a notebook, writing utensil, and an open mind.