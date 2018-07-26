UPS Bringing Air Service and Jobs To Fargo

Under the agreement, UPS will lease operating space in the south general aviation area and office and training space in the east terminal building for an initial period of 3 years.

FARGO (KFGO) – UPS has announced it is establishing cargo jet service at Hector International airport, which will add approximately 70 jobs in Fargo.

Flights are scheduled to begin Nov. 5 and will include twice-daily flights of a UPS 757 cargo jet traveling non-stop from Fargo to the company’s main air hub in Louisville, Kentucky.

Nine smaller turboprop aircraft will also be based at in Fargo, providing service to North Dakota and west-central and northwest Minnesota.