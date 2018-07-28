Governor Burgum Jumps from 12,000 Feet to Kick Off Fargo AirSho

Burgum also sworn in a Fargo man as he re-enlists in the Navy

FARGO, N.D. — Thousands of people focused their eyes on the skies at the first Fargo Airsho in three years.

Governor Doug Burgum kicked off the festivities by skydiving more than 12,000 feet.

Burgum was paired with retired U.S. Navy Seal Jim Woods, who has completed more than 20,000 dives in his lifetime.

The Governor leaped with the United States Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs”.

Burgum says he was amazed at his aerial glimpse of North Dakota.

“North Dakota looks fantastic from 12,000 feet, the crops look great. We live in a beautiful place in the world, and it was an honor to jump with the Leap Frogs, so it was really fun to have an opportunity to meet them and hang out with them, and learn about everything that we do,” said Burgum.

After the flight, Burgum and Senator John Hoeven hopped on the stage to make opening remarks to the AirSho crowd.

As part of the opening ceremony, Burgum administered the oath of re–enlistment to a local man who is rejoining the Navy.

Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Hawk will devote another four years of his life to serve the nation as a member of the U.S. Navy.

He was recently named Sailor of the Year by the Navy Operational Support Center in Fargo.

In his role as an Equipment Operator, Hawk says it’s cool to be sworn back into the service by the Governor.

“It was actually a huge honor being from the area originally. It’s really great to be back here and re–enlist in front of this great audience and being surrounded by the best people the Navy has to offer,” said Hawk.

Hawk says his goal is to stay in Fargo to continue his role as Funeral Services Coordinator for another year, and then go on his new Navy assignment.