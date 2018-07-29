Air Force Thunderbirds Coming to Fargo in July 2019

This will be the first time they come in more than 30 years

FARGO, N.D. — If you weren’t able to attend this year’s Fargo Airsho to see the Blue Angels, listen up. KVRR has an exclusive you won’t want to miss out on.

The Air Force Thunderbirds will be in Fargo July 20-21 next year. The Thunderbirds normally put on their show in Grand Forks when they come to North Dakota but they’ve wanted to come to Fargo for awhile. This will be one of the first times the Thunderbirds come to Fargo in more than 30 years.

“We’ve never had airshows year after year. There’s a perception out there that we have an airshow every year. Usually it’s every other year but next year, we’re having the Thunderbirds here in Fargo and it’s going to be phenomenal,” said Bryan Schinn, with the Fargo Airsho. “If you didn’t make it this year, come next year. We’ve got the Thunderbirds.”

Schinn estimates about 25,000 to 30,000 people showed up to the Blue Angels Fargo Airsho this weekend.