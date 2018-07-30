No Charges In Minneapolis Police Shooting

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman made his announcement in a news release after he was shouted down by community members at a news conference.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – A prosecutor says he won’t charge two police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man last month.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 31-year-old Thurman Blevins fled from officers with a loaded handgun and refused to follow commands to stop and show his hands.

Freeman said Blevins turned toward the officers with the gun in his hand before he was shot on June 23.

Freeman says there’s no basis for criminal charges against the officers.

He says Blevins was a danger to them and to the community.

The officers were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air and into the ground on the city’s north side.

