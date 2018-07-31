Fargo City Leaders Form Special Assessment Task Force

The task force comes in response to an outcry from taxpayers over high tax bills following a change in the special assessment formula.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Within the next several weeks, Fargo will form a special assessment task force.

City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the 13 member group.

There will be 11 voting members appointed by Mayor Tim Mahoney. Commissioners Tony Grindberg and Tony Gehrig will be non-voting members.

Commissioner Tony Grindberg says “all options” are on the table as the the task force looks at potential changes in the way special assessments are done and ways to pay for infrastructure:

Those interested in serving on the task force are asked to contact a city commissioner.

Names must be submitted by August 15th.

The group will begin meetings immediately after selections are made and their findings will be presented to city commissioners in December.

Six of those on the task force will be private citizens and one each from F-M Realtors and Homebuilders Associations, the chamber, a mortgage expert, and a developer.

A West Fargo city official will also be asked to be an observer.