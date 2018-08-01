Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity Raises the Walls on a New Home

The house is being built through a partnership with Thrivent Financial and area churches

FARGO, N.D. — Volunteers from Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity raised the walls on another new house in north Fargo.

Through a partnership with Thrivent Financial and local churches, the wall raising celebration marks the beginning of the build for the future homeowner and volunteers.

This is the 19th house in either Cass or Clay County that has been built through the Thrivent Build Program.

A family with two children will live in the new home upon completion, which goes hand–in–hand with Habitat’s mission to help the community.

“It’s a symbiotic situation, where the community gives to us and we give back to the community. We’re able to lift, through a creation of a home, we’re able to lift a family out of poverty, out of renting typically, and into a home,” said Jim Nelson, the Executive Director of Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity.

This is the second of three Habitat homes being built this year. The first is in West Fargo, while a third will be in Dilworth.