Charges: Inmate used hammer, homemade knives to attack MN Corrections Officer

STILLWATER, Minn. (KMSP) – Charges have been filed against Edward Johnson, the man that killed Stillwater Correctional Officer Joseph Gomm last month.

Johnson faces one felony count of second degree murder and one felony count of second degree assault.

The charges also detail the way Johnson went about the attack, including the fact that he used a prison-issued hammer and two homemade knives to carry out the attack.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court, the attack took place on the third floor of building 20 at the Stillwater facility.

Responders found Gomm on the floor of the “M Shop.” The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined that Gomm’s death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries to his head and an autopsy revealed Gomm also sustained two puncture wounds to his chest.

Investigators spoke with over 50 witnesses, including a second victim of Johnson’s attack. “Victim 2” as the complaint calls them, was an employee who is a shop foreman at the prison.

Victim 2 told investigators that an inmate initially told the foreman that Gomm needed assistance. Victim 2 entered the shop and ordered Johnson to stop. When Johnson swung a hammer at Victim 2, the foreman fled the shop to a nearby stairwell and Johnson barricaded the door shut.

Correctional officers told investigators that when they arrived at the M Shop, they discovered the barricaded door. Eventually, officers made entry into another door and Johnson surrendered.

Investigators also learned that the hammer was checked out to Johnson when he reported to work in the “M Shop” earlier that afternoon.

Johnson faces up to an additional 47 years in prison.

Johnson is due in court at 10 a.m. Friday morning.