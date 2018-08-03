Bison Seniors Nostalgic Heading into Final Season

Bruce Anderson and Robbie Grimsley open up about their last time starting fall camp
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Football season never really ends for North Dakota State.

After the playoffs in January, there is a little time off before spring practices. Then there are summer workouts, and now Friday marked the first day of fall camp.

The Bison bring back a loaded class of 23 seniors looking to defend their national title.

But for many of the seniors, they are heading into a year full of “lasts.”

‘Last’ fall camp, ‘last’ first game, ‘last’ time in the dome, ‘last’ college game. It adds meaning for Friday’s ‘last’ first practice.

“It hurts a little bit,” senior running back Bruce Anderson said. “As a young kid coming from Florida, I was excited to be here, and I wouldn’t think it’d go by like that. It feels like two week have gone by and I’m a senior. I’m grateful, and hearing the words that this is my last first day kind of carries in my heart a little bit.”

Senior safety Robbie Grimsley also feels like the time flew by.

“Oh yeah, absolutely. It feels like a month ago I was out here for the first time,” he said. “It’s been fun these last three years, four years, but I’m ready to get after this senior year.”

