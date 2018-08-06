NDSU at No. 1 in STATS FCS Preseason Poll

Bison with 151 of 157 first-place votes.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Defending national champion North Dakota State was ranked No. 1 in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 media poll released Monday, Aug. 6. The Bison garnered 151 of the 157 first-place votes.

No. 2 James Madison, the national runner-up a year ago, took the remaining six first-place votes. National semifinalists South Dakota State and Sam Houston State were ranked third and fourth, respectively, and Kennesaw State was fifth ahead of Jacksonville State, New Hampshire, Weber State, Eastern Washington and Wofford in the top 10.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

The Top 25 will be released every Monday afternoon during the regular season, except for Sunday morning, Nov. 18, prior to the selection of the 24-team FCS playoff field. A final Top 25 will follow the FCS championship game, which will be held Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas.

2018 STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 Team (First-Place Votes) W-L Pts Final 1. North Dakota State (151) 14-1 3,919 1 2. James Madison (6) 14-1 3,764 2 3. South Dakota State 11-3 3,470 3 4. Sam Houston State 12-2 3,228 4 5. Kennesaw State 12-2 3,120 8 6. Jacksonville State 10-2 3,041 9 7. New Hampshire 9-5 2,873 12 8. Weber State 11-3 2,815 5 9. Eastern Washington 7-4 2,541 21 10. Wofford 10-3 2,087 6 11. Samford 8-4 2,003 18 12. Elon 8-4 1,812 20 13. Northern Iowa 8-5 1,612 17 14. North Carolina A&T 12-0 1,480 7 15. Delaware 7-4 1,470 NR 16. Central Arkansas 10-2 1,383 10 17. McNeese State 9-2 1,133 22 18. Nicholls State 8-4 1,056 25 19. Villanova 5-6 920 NR 20. Stony Brook 10-3 798 11 21. Illinois State 6-5 795 NR 22. Austin Peay 8-4 709 NR 23. Furman 8-5 685 19 24. Montana 7-4 626 NR 25. Youngstown State 6-5 541 NR

Others receiving votes: South Dakota (8-5) 496, Western Illinois (8-4) 401, Southern Utah (9-3) 357, Northern Arizona (7-5) 312, Grambling State (11-2) 289, Idaho (4-8) 287, Yale (9-1) 252, Sacramento State (7-4) 208, San Diego (10-3) 202, Richmond (6-5) 91, Monmouth (9-3) 53, Colgate (7-4) 45, Lehigh (5-7) 27, Central Connecticut State (8-4) 23, North Dakota (3-8) 13, UC Davis (5-6) 12, Western Carolina (7-5) 10, Bethune-Cookman (7-4) 9, Montana State (5-6) 8, Stephen F. Austin (4-7) 7, Mercer (5-6) 6, Eastern Illinois (6-5) 6, Harvard (5-5) 4, Southern Illinois (4-7) 4, Howard (7-4) 4, Duquesne (7-4) 3, North Carolina Central (7-4) 3, Columbia (8-2) 3, Dartmouth (8-2) 3, Alcorn State (7-5) 2, The Citadel (5-6) 2, UT Martin (6-5) 1, Southeastern Louisiana (6-5) 1.