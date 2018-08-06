RedHawks Squeak Past Chicago 4-3

Fargo-Moorhead takes the series opener

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks utilized small-ball to get the 4-3 win against Chicago Monday night.

Fargo-Moorhead scored on a sac fly in the second inning and the eventual game-winning run came on a dropped third strike in the seventh inning.

Brandon Barker threw 6.1 innings, giving up three runs on five hits.

Tim Colwell was the only RedHawk with multiple hits. He went 2-for-4 on the day. Keury De La Cruz contributed a solo home run.

The two teams are back in action Tuesday night at 7:02.