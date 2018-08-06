Victims Names Released In Richland County Explosion

84 year old Mavis Onchuck of Wahpeton, ND was killed in the explosion.

WAHPETON, N.D. — Richland County Authorities released the names of the individuals involved in the House explosion over the weekend.

84 year old Mavis Onchuck of Wahpeton, ND was killed in the explosion.

Cole Defries, 22, and Danielle Faller, 25, both of Wahpeton were injured.

Both were treated and released at a local hospital.

The explosion remains under investigation.

Richland County Emergency manager, Brett Lambrecht, says there were three people inside the home when the explosion occurred.

Crews were called to the explosion at around 9:40 a.m. Lambrecht says the home was destroyed.

The State Fire Marshal’s office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will look into the cause.

Lambrecht says firefighters from Wahpeton, Breckenridge and Dwight and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office were among those who responded.