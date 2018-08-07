Bison Football Throw on Pads For First Time in Fall Camp

NDSU opens the season with Cal Poly.

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU football threw on pads Tuesday morning at practice for the first time of fall camp. Of course the mantra has not changed with the Bison. Goals are still the same aiming for conference and national titles.

This roster could be the best that Fargo has ever seen from the green and gold as the team is really looking to develop depth in fall camp. With the first padded practice now out of the way, the seniors are liking what they are seeing out of their group early on.

“Right now we’re just saying that we want to win every single game,” safety Robbie Grimsley said. “We’re doing what we can to do that. Obviously if we take it one game at a time and we win every game that comes up we’re going to the national championship and win a conference championship. That is what we are doing. We’re taking it one game at a time and right now we’re focusing on that Cal Poly game.”

“We’re real confident,” Bruce Anderson stated. “We’re still attacking the process. Everybody is getting better but it is going to be a great group of guys.”