DFL Endorsed MN AG Candidate Matt Pelikan Promotes Economic Opportunity

Matt Pelikan wants to enforce consumer laws, fight wage theft, and fight on behalf of immigrants and refugees

FARGO, N.D.–A DFL Attorney General candidate is making his way across the state of Minnesota!

Matt Pelikan is a Northfield native and has worked as a private-practice attorney at a Minneapolis law office.

Pelikan wants to enforce consumer laws, fight wage theft, promote unions, and fight on behalf of immigrants and refugees.

As Attorney General, Pelikan says he plans to protect Minnesota’s environment while promoting economic opportunity throughout the state.

“As Attorney General, I would represent all Minnesotans and that means coming up to every part of the state and listening to people in every part of the state,” Pelikan said. “One of my top issues is making sure that we have quality economic opportunity in every community of Minnesota and especially that we fight for family farmers against the agro-conglomerates.”

You can cast your ballot in the primary election August 14th.