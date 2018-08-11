F-M Pride Holds Block Party At Fargo Brewing Company

Pride in the Park Brings Community Together
FARGO, N.D. -- F–M Pride is in full swing, and Pride in the Park brings the community together ahead of Sunday's parade. "There's so many different people from every walk of life," Isabelle Nikle, an…
FARGO, N.D. — Many people at Pride in the Park headed over to Fargo Brewing Company for a Pride block party.
The team was setting up throughout the afternoon. There will be food trucks, drinks, and even a special glitter beer.
There will also be a drag show featuring a contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
This is the first time Fargo Brewing Company is getting involved with Pride, and they expect over a thousand people to show up.
“We’re just hoping everyone has a really great time, keeps open mind, and celebrates Pride. This is going to be a fantastic fun event. Come, celebrate, be with the community,” Jessica Click, taproom manager, said.
The party will run all the way until 2 a.m. The event is 21+ with a $15 cover charge.