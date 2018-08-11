F-M Pride Holds Block Party At Fargo Brewing Company

The party includes a drag show from a RuPaul's Drag Race contestant

FARGO, N.D. — Many people at Pride in the Park headed over to Fargo Brewing Company for a Pride block party.

The team was setting up throughout the afternoon. There will be food trucks, drinks, and even a special glitter beer.

There will also be a drag show featuring a contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

This is the first time Fargo Brewing Company is getting involved with Pride, and they expect over a thousand people to show up.

“We’re just hoping everyone has a really great time, keeps open mind, and celebrates Pride. This is going to be a fantastic fun event. Come, celebrate, be with the community,” Jessica Click, taproom manager, said.

The party will run all the way until 2 a.m. The event is 21+ with a $15 cover charge.