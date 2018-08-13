Fargo Park District and NDSU Present Train Car Art

The ninety foot train car represents all of the classic locations of the NDSU campus

FARGO– Fargo Park District has teamed up with NDSU to display iconic pieces of its campus though train car art.

It is on display at the Depot at 701 Main Avenue in downtown Fargo.

The train car was designed by Fargo artist, Steve Knutson, who also designed the original train car.

It was brought to life with digitally printed panels of the artist’s designs.

“When you look at art in general, we have the ability to make and change minds and change hearts,”Fargo Park District executive director Joel Vettel said. “When I look at these two train cars right now, they are truly not only a symbol of great art but they are a symbol of cooperation and collaboration that we have in our community.”

The wrapping of the train took two days to complete.

It will be on display at the depot for three years.