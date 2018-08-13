Fargo Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Hotel

The robbery was reported shortly after 9 pm. Sunday at the hotel at 1407 35th Street south, near I-29 and 13th Avenue South.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police are searching for a man who robbed the Quality Inn at gunpoint.

Police says the robber threatened the desk clerk with a handgun, took money from the till and fled.

The West Fargo Police Department assisted with a K-9 track but no one was located.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 20 years old, 5’8″ to 5’10” with a dark goatee, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

It’s the second hotel robbery in the same area within the past two-and-a-half weeks.

The Grand Inn was robbed at gunpoint July 25th by two masked men.

There have not been any arrests in that case.

Police have not said if the two hold-up’s may be connected.