Fargo VA Gets News Set of Wheels to Transport Patients

The car is a 2019 Ford Flex

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo VA has a new set of wheels to transport veterans to their appointments.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of North Dakota handed over the keys to a 2019 Ford Flex to the VA.

It’s just one of 13 vehicles across North Dakota and Minnesota which help provide transportation to veterans who have no other way to a VA hospital.

All of the vehicles are donated and more than 100 volunteers drive them free of charge.

“It’s absolutely critical. I’ve had many veterans say that without the transportation program, they would not be able to their required and needed medical appointments,” said Warren Tobin, with the DAV of ND. “For many of them, they’ve actually said ‘it’s made my life so much better’ and ‘it’s saved my life that I’ve been able to get this care that I need.'”

Ford started their partnership with the DAV in 1922.