Thompson Looks To Take Down Cavalier Before Moving to 11-Man in 2019

The Tommies will face Cavalier in their season opener on Friday

FARGO, N.D. — The Thompson Tommies strapped on their pads and took the field on Wednesday. The squad is prepping for their season opener on Friday against long-time foe, Cavalier.

The Tornadoes blew by Thompson in both contests last season, including knocking the Tommies out of the playoffs. So now, the black and green are looking for redemption in what could be their last game against Cavalier in program history.

“I think this game is for bragging rights because after this year we’re moving up to 11-man, so it might be awhile before we possibly play each other again,” senior Marcus Hughes said.

“I would definitely say that adds fuel to the fire knowing that we may not ever see these guys again in football,” junior Garret Webber said. “We kind of want to get the last laugh.”

“Two games last year, the first one was closer but the second one they kind of blew us out, so we want to get back at them this year and being one of our last times we’re going to play them we’re definitely going to want to beat them,” junior Chance Danner added. “We’re definitely hungry.”

The Tommies will face Cavalier on Friday at 7:00 p.m.