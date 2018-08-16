Concordia QB Working with Last Season’s Experience

Blake Kragnes started the final six games for the Cobbers

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia football has established a winning tradition with head coach Terry Horan.

The Cobbers consistently win seven or eight games, but they do struggle to get past powerhouses St. John’s and St. Thomas.

This year, Concordia is coping with the absence of standout running back Chad Johnson.

They also lost three-year starting quarterback Michael Herzog to graduation.

Herzog did get injured last season, opening the door for then-sophomore and current-junior Blake Kragnes to get some starts under his belt.

Now, Kragnes is taking the helm with that valuable experience in the pocket.

“Any experience you have in the game will help you out for sure, and that experience will carry over to this year,” Kragnes said. “I know what to expect when I come out on Saturdays, on gameday, so I can practice like that.”

Horan says the team does not have to focus on the little things as much because of Kragnes’s experience.

“Last spring we were able to get 16 practices instead of seven, and those 16 practices have helped us out immensely,” Horan said. “Our timing, it didn’t take us long to get right back on that bike because the timing is there.”