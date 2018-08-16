Quarterback Competition Heats Up for MSUM as Season Approaches

Bryce Meehl and Jakup Sinani are fighting for the starting job.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two weeks out from the first game of the season, MSU-Moorhead still doesn’t have a starting quarterback.

Jakup Sinani and Bryce Meehl are fighting for the job vacated by Demetrius Carr.

Sinani is heading into his sophomore season and is currently working with the first-team offense.

But head coach Steve Laqua says Meehl is not far behind.

Even beyond their playing style, there isn’t much distinction between the two.

“Right now when you look at both of those two quarterbacks, they’re both leaders,” offensive coordinator Rob Hunt said. “I see them as the same person over and over again. They can both lead this football team. They can both be great on Saturday, and the odds are in this season they’re both going to play for us.”

Meehl knows that this competition will continue past the first game of the year.

“Obviously, both of us want to be the starting quarterback, and whichever guy isn’t is probably going to be a little disappointed,” Meehl said. “But, we’re both going to get better this fall camp, regardless of who is the starting quarterback week one. We’re both going to be ready to go, because like I know – like everyone knows – injuries can happen, and both guys have to be ready to go and step up.”

The Dragons play their first game August 30th against Minnesota-Crookston.